Nana Patekar is helping those who help us

Supporting the NDRF, Nana to give five customised vehicles that can serve as their temporary base in disaster-hit areas

Nana Patekar

In 2015, Nana Patekar teamed up with actor-filmmaker Makarand Anaspure to raise funds for the drought-affected farmers in Maharashtra. Since then, the actor, through his NGO Naam Foundation, has championed various causes — from promoting water conservation in villages, to building houses for flood-hit families in Shirol in Kolhapur. Now, Patekar has stepped up for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). We hear he will give five customised vehicles to the NDRF that will help them travel to and operate in disaster-hit areas.

Sharing the senior actor’s vision, son Malhar says, “My father thought it was time to do something for the NDRF teams. They are always working so hard to help people during natural disasters, but few think about them. He felt we should design a huge vehicle for them to travel, stay and eat in. After talking to some of the NDRF members and keeping their requirements in mind, Nana saab asked for the construction of five specially designed vehicles, costing Rs 45 lakh each.” Malhar adds that the five vehicles will be handed over to the specialised force this month, after getting the necessary clearance from the government. “[These vehicles] will not [be restricted to] Maharashtra, but are meant for the NDRF teams across the country,” he states.

