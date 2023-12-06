As she turns a year older, Navya receives the cutest wishes from her Mumma and Mamu.

In Pic: Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda birthday: Mom Shweta, mamu Abhishek Bachchan share childhood pics to wish her

Navya Naveli Nanda, who consistently garners attention for her engaging podcasts, celebrated her birthday today. As she turns a year older, Navya received the cutest wishes from her Mumma and Mamu.

While sharing a throwback picture of little Navya, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “The fulcrum of all our lives I love you girl”. While wishing his little munchkin, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “This little Munchkin has become a lady. Happy birthday, Navya! #MamusFavourite @navyananda”

As soon as the two wished Navya Navya Naveli Nanda on her birthday, fans flooded the comment section with love and wishes. A fan wrote, “ids are so lucky to have a doting maamu like you!! Wish I had a maamu like you!!”. “Happy birthday Navya you are a powerhouse of talent,” wrote an instagram user. A third fan commented, “Wish everyone had a mamu like you”. While others dropped heart emojis as they wished Navya.

Along with fans, several celebrity friends of Abhishek wished Navya on her special day. While wishing her on her birthday, Malaika wrote, “Happy bday Navya”. Chunky Panday commented, “Happy Happy birthday dear Navya”. While Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey dropped the hear emoji.

Navya has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The rumours date back to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, where the two were pictured dancing together. However, nothing about this relationship has been confirmed.

On the work front, Siddhant made his acting debut with Amazon Prime Video's first Indian Web series 'Inside Edge Season 1' alongside Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Tanuj Virwani in 2017. Siddhant will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has 'Yudhra' with Malavika Mohanan.

Navya, who is the daughter of Shweta Nanda and granddaughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is also the host of a podcast with her mother and grandmother named 'What The Hell Navya.' In September 2022, she had taken to Instagram to announce, “You guessed it … IT’S A PODCAST. ‘What The Hell Navya’ is a podcast where I have fun conversations with some very special guests. It’s raw, real, witty, and deeply personal. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it”. The post had garnered many congratulatory messages from celebrities. For the unversed, Navya also happens to be the co-founder of a women centric tech health platform called ‘Aara Health’. Besides this, she also happens to be the founder of 'Project Naveli'.