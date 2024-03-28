Aaliya set things in motion after she shared an adorable family portrait on their 14th wedding anniversary.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya back together: 'Problems we faced were always because of a third person' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who made headlines following their problems in marriage that were tossed into nasty exchanges on public forums, has now revealed that they’re back together for the sake of their children.

Aaliya told ETimes, “I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up.”

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant added, “Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully.”

Earlier this week, Aaliya set things in motion after she shared an adorable family portrait on their 14th wedding anniversary. The star wife, who lives with her kids Shora and Yaani in Dubai, wrote on Instagram, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers.”

In 2020, Aaliya filed for divorce and further filed an FIR alleging that Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin molested her daughter in 2012. Aaliya also alleged that she was beaten up after she protested. She informed her husband but no action was taken.

In 2023, Aaliya appeared on the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2 as a contestant. During an episode, she said: "If I hadn't taken a divorce, I wouldn't have come here. But it is very important in life to finish the job."

Previously, she was seen talking about how she fell in love with Nawazuddin. Aaliya had said that she knew Nawazuddin's brother, who was then his assistant. She was staying somewhere as a paying guest and that was when the actor's brother asked her to stay with them till she found a new place. "I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey," she said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was previously married to a woman named Sheeba. The couple divorced in 2010.

