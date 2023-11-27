Neena Gupta recently revealed that she does not feel like an insider in the industry. She said that she has lost out on big projects despite auditioning

Neena Gupta. Pic/Instagram

Neena Gupta reveals she met Christopher Nolan for 'Tenet' but Dimple Kapadia got the role without meeting the filmmaker

Neena Gupta who has been portraying some interesting characters in recent times said she sill does not feel like an insider in the industry. In a recent interview, the senior actress revealed that she missed out on working in Christopher Nolan's film 'Tenet' which was eventually played by Dimple Kapadia.

In a recent interview with News18, Neena Gupta opened up abut losing big projects as she was an outsider with no industry connections. "I was from NSD and was a good actor. I was very new and thought that if I do one role in a Hindi film, I would be flooded with offers, but that didn’t happen. That’s why I feel jealous of young actors. I keep thinking of all the amazing parts I would get to play if I had started my career at this point because OTT has changed everything," she said.

The actress said that she stills gets rejected from films and recalled not landing the 2020 film 'Tenet'. "I feel like an outsider even now. I’ve been dissuaded from raising my voice for something that was wrong. I was told to let it go and that nobody would listen to me because I’m not as famous as another co-star. This is how this industry works. I still give auditions and get rejected. I went to LA this one time for a day just to meet (Christopher) Nolan [for Tenet]. But Dimple (Kapadia) got the part even though she didn’t travel to LA to meet him.”

Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller 'Tenet' was released in India on December 4 in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, the film stars Washington as a spy who is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him manipulate the flow of time.

On the other hand, Neena was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2' along with Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi. She was also seen in Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' and Vishal Bhardwaj’s web series Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino along with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.