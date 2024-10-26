Breaking News
Neetu Kapoor wishes 'samdhanji' Soni Razdan on her birthday

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Soni Razdan turned a year older on October 25. Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share a warm birthday wish for her samdhan. Take a look

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media on Friday, to express her heartfelt birthday wishes to her "Samdhanji," Soni Razdan. Sharing a lovely picture on Instagram stories, Neetu posted a photograph of the two, captioning it, "Happy birthday Samdhanji." In the image, Soni Razdan can be seen happily posing alongside Neetu.


The birthday girl reciprocated the affection by re-sharing the post on her own stories, adding heart stickers to convey her gratitude. Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also joined in the celebrations by sharing her own tribute to Soni.



Ridhima posted a picture featuring herself, Neetu, and Soni, and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest aunty," showcasing the close-knit relationship within their families.

This familial bond is highlighted by the union of Soni's daughter, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu's son, Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple celebrated their marriage in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in April 2022, after several years of dating.

Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

On the professional front, Soni Razdan was last seen in the film 'Pippa', released in 2023, where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter.

With a prolific career that includes notable films such as 'Saaransh', 'Gumrah', and 'Mandi', Soni has carved out a significant place in Indian cinema. She also appeared with her daughter Alia in the acclaimed film 'Raazi' in 2018.

