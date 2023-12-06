Neetu Kapoor teases fans with a BTS picture with Ranbir Kapoor, is it from Animal Park? Here's what we know

No one can be prouder of a son's success than his own mom, and Neetu Kapoor is currently on cloud nine after Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal's success

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' has been creating havoc at the box office. No one can be prouder of a son's success than his own mom, and Neetu Kapoor is currently on cloud nine. The actress has now teased the fans with a picture that looks like a behind-the-scenes click from the sets of 'Animal Park,' the sequel to the actor's recent release. Has Ranbir started shooting for the second part already? There are no official reports regarding that, but Neetu Kapoor's caption hints toward the same.

On Monday, the film minted Rs 40.06 crore, taking the film's total collection (in the Hindi language) to Rs 216.64 crore Nett India. Amidst the buzz, Neetu took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing with Ranbir. She dropped the picture and wrote, “The real Animal park Come see us soon..#bts on set”.

As soon as the veteran actress dropped the picture fans flooded the comment section with lobe. A fan wrote, “Proud momma!! we love Ranbir!!! Best actor of his generation!! Only love”. Another fan wrote, “I am waiting Animal park p. congratulations super star animal is 1000Cr soon it is loading”. “Wow@neetu54 madam & Ranbir you God bless you I want to meet you both,” a third fan commented.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Box-Office report of the film till Monday. He wrote, "'ANIMAL' IS A BLOCKBUSTER... #Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS, the exceptional hold on a *working day* is an EYE-OPENER... BIGGEST MONDAY EVER... Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr. Total: Rs 216.64 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC."



"#Boxoffice Keeping its UNSTOPPABLE RUN in mind, #Animal will be a one-horse race till the #Christmas2023 biggies arrive... 2023 will go down as a landmark year in the history of #Hindi cinema, with three Rs 500+ cr films [NBOC]: #Pathaan, #Gadar2 and #Jawan... #Animal has the power and stamina to join this illustrious list. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr. Total: Rs 29.59 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 246.23 cr Nett BOC," Aadarsh added.



'Animal' emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener.