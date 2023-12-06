Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > No taming this animal

No taming this animal

Updated on: 06 December,2023 02:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Despite ‘A’ certification and long runtime, Animal earns over Rs 240 cr in four days; trade says Ranbir’s dark character lapped up by male audience, fewer women takers

No taming this animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener

Listen to this article
No taming this animal
x
00:00

An adult-rated film, nearly three-and-a-half hours long, and relentless violence—Animal had many factors going against it. But four days since its release, Ranbir Kapoor’s action drama has reportedly amassed R246 crore across languages. This, despite Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture being criticised for its violence and misogyny. 


Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan says Kapoor’s anti-hero protagonist is precisely why the film is doing unimaginable business. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga flips the tools of commercial cinema. You have a protagonist, who is a villain, but the audiences are rooting for him. It takes you back to Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar [1993]. 


Secondly, he projects his male characters as alpha male. You can call them chauvinist, sexist; they control their environment and women. The wife is shown as meek and docile. This connects with the male audiences, and that is the audience watching the film. In my theatre, so far, the female audience is [only] 10 per cent,” he says. 


Distributor-exhibitor Raj Bansal says he had expected the action drama—also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol —to open at R35 crore. “I felt the film’s collection would be less because of the length, the ‘A’ certificate, violence and disturbing dialogues. But the film earned R55 crore on the opening day. Even on Monday, it collected about R40 crore,” he says, surprised.

The trade expects Animal to enter the R500-crore club, and even challenge Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2’s lifetime domestic collections. Chauhan shares, “Amit-ji [Amitabh Bachchan] became [an icon] because he was the angry young man, who represented the common man. Today’s youth is jobless. What they really want is respect, and this is what Sandeep serves them. Animal can challenge Pathaan and Gadar 2’s records. It has enough days till December 21 [when Dunki releases].”

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor Animal bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK