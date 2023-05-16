New poster for Adipurush unveiled, Prabhas looks mighty in the role of Raghava

Makers of the highly anticipated Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' took to their Instagram feed today to share the new poster for the film. Take a look!

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Makers of the highly anticipated film 'Adipurush' took to their Instagram feed today to unveil the new poster for the film as they count down the number of days before the theatrical release.

The caption read, "The devotion of everyone abounds, As Adipurush's arrival resounds. One month to go! Jai Shri Ram #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!"

The epic saga, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime.

To match the grandeur and magnificence of the film, the celebration of this momentous occasion spanned two consecutive days. The trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that attended the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was simultaneously released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

Inspired by the Ramayana, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world with its visual effects. The trailer was screened in 3D at the launch event in Mumbai.

The trailer comes seven months after the release of the teaser. With the teaser receiving mixed reviews especially for its VFX, the makers reportedly went back and reworked certain elements of the film to make it better. With the film set to hit the theatres on June 16, the makers shared the trailer of the film.

Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, and Sunny Singh as Laxman, the film is inspired the Ramayana.

The trailer was broadcasted in 70 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Egypt, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Africa, Australia, and various other countries in Asia and South Asia, such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

'Adipurush' has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, with tickets for the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival selling out quickly.

Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was a milestone hit for Ajay Devgn, directs Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, while the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut under the banners of T Series and Retrophiles.

Sunny Singh, Vishal Seth, Devdatta Nage, and Sonal Chauhan play important roles in the film, with Ajay-Atul composing the music.

