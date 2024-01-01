Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > New Year 2024 From Sanjay Dutt to Mahesh Babu actors extend wishes with cute posts

New Year 2024: From Sanjay Dutt to Mahesh Babu, actors extend wishes with cute posts

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

New Year 2024: The world welcomed 2024 last night, and the vibe was insane. While we were all rejoicing the moment, we were also glued to what was happening in Tinsel Town

Sanjay Dutt to Mahesh Babu, celebs extend New Year wishes

New Year 2024: From Sanjay Dutt to Mahesh Babu, actors extend wishes with cute posts
The world welcomed 2024 last night, and the vibe was insane. While we were all rejoicing the moment, we were also glued to what was happening in tinsel town. Bollywood stars and other Indian celebrities this year made sure to go on vacations this holiday season. Some took off to exotic locations in picturesque countries, while others chose to visit places of peace and zen. As they brought in the new year last night, they are now sharing glimpses from their good times.


From Sanjay Dutt to Rajkummar Rao, everyone has only love to share. Dutt shared pictures with his family, giving us a glimpse into their new year celebrations, and the pictures are kind of amazing. Not just the Munna Bhai fame, but actors like Parineeti Chopra, Mahesh Babu, Soha Ali Khan, and many others shared some of the most beautiful pictures on Instagram today


Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Welcoming the New Year hand in hand with my beloved family, cherishing the moments that bind us together. May this year bring us closer, showering us with happiness, success, and unforgettable experiences. Happy New Year to all, from our family to yours!” 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

On the other hand, south superstar Mahesh Babu shared some sweet pictures and wrote, “Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth. #HappyNewYear #2024.” Soha Ali Khan’s caption on a picture with husband Kunal Kemu was a very interesting one. “This could be the start of something new #happynewyear #2024,” she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Rajkummar Rao had a lot to say with his post. The actor wrote, “Happy New Year. From Us to You  May the Lights be with you Thank you @lorenzmira_lapland for being the best guide to show us the Auroras. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. We found a friend in you for life. Anybody who wants to witness these beautiful Northern Lights @lorenzmira_lapland is the best guy in the business. @arcticroadtrips #NorthernLights #LapLand #ArcticCircle.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Check out more wishes below

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Drashti Dhami ð (@dhamidrashti)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Stay tuned to Midday.com for more.

mahesh babu Rajkummar Rao sanjay dutt drashti dhami new year soha ali khan happy new year

