New Year 2024: Parineeti Chopra shares loved up photos with Raghav Chadha; fans gush over duo

In Pic: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Pic/Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year in their own unique ways. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently in London, and the newlyweds celebrated their New Year’s eve there. The actress has now taken to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her beautiful New Year celebration with hubby Raghav.

The first picture has Parineeti striking a goofy pose with Raghav, both seen wearing coordinating outfits. Another picture has the actress sitting in Raghav’s lap as the two posed for a romantic picture. While another picture features a yummy drink. While sharing the photograph, the 'Sudh Desi Romance' actress wrote, “Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies.

Happy new year everyone!”

As soon as the Amar Singh Chamkila actress dropped the pics, fans started showrig them with love. A fan wrote, “Awwwww you guys are so cute”. “Happy new year to the cute couple stay happy n healthy Ameen,” wrote another user. A third fan commented, “The best way to ring in a new year with love and hope and blessings. May God always keep you safe and warm surrounded by we who love you all so much”

The actress married Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was an intimate ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. The venue was situated in the middle of Lake Pichola and looked serene as it was adorned in shades of white for the high-profile wedding.

On the work front, Parineeti was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. In the film, Actress Parineeti Chopra plays Akshay Kumar's love interest. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. Apart from this, the actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.