Next lesson: How to be Yash Chopra

The Romantics, which celebrates late filmmaker Chopra’s legacy, to be screened at Harvard tomorrow; docu-series also included in FTII’s Winter Film Appreciation course

The late Yash Chopra with filmmaker-son Aditya in The Romantics

In the fortnight since The Romantics dropped online, the docu-series has caught the attention of a wide-ranging audience — from movie buffs who grew up on Yash Chopra’s offerings, to aspiring filmmakers. Now, director Smriti Mundhra has double reason to celebrate. The Netflix documentary will be screened for students at Harvard University tomorrow. Not just that, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has decided to include it in their Winter Film Appreciation course.

The four-part series traces the late Yash Chopra’s journey as he brought a new cinematic language to Hindi films, and how it influenced the country’s cultural landscape over the past 50 years. Through the film appreciation course, film students will watch, dissect and understand the filmmaker and his son Aditya Chopra’s brand of cinema.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mundhra says it is important to explore the work of one of the most successful directors of our country. “As a former film student, I studied the work of auteurs from all over the world. It always bothered me that my peers and I weren’t taught about the great filmmakers of Indian cinema. The Romantics is my attempt to shed light on the craft, journey, and global impact of Yash Chopra, and the generation of filmmakers and movie-goers he influenced,” she states.

Besides featuring an exclusive interview of the reclusive Aditya, The Romantics sees many stars from the Hindi film industry — including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor — come together to pay tribute to the late filmmaker.

