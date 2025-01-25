Breaking News
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her Hindi film debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 opposite Kapil Sharma

Updated on: 26 January,2025 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Kapil Sharma to reprise his role in the sequel of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon; shoot to wrap up in a two-month schedule, and will also be shot at international locations

Kapil Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The comedian-actor Kapil Sharma returns to the screen with the sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015). After months of searching, the makers have found the leading lady in television actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, marking her debut in Hindi films. Director Anukalp Goswami kicked off the shoot yesterday, with Ahluwalia set to join the crew in February. The team has planned a two-month-long schedule spanning Mumbai and international locations. 


A source reveals, “Kapil will juggle the new season of the Netflix show, The Kapil Sharma Show with the film shoot. After Zwigato [2022] and Crew [2024], the actor is keen to headline a film. He loved the script and decided to do it this year.” 


A still from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015)A still from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015)


The actor, who is a household name thanks to his comedy specials, reprises his role in this sequel. Insiders confirm that the film will retain its comedy-of-errors theme but with a fresh twist. The source adds, “The shoot for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will follow a packed two-month schedule. The team starts filming in Mumbai before moving to international locations, giving the sequel a grander scale. The makers hope to wrap production within 45 days.” 

The team aims to finish principal photography by April, eyeing a potential release later this year.

