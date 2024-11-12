Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty sparked rumours of Hera Pheri 3 going on floors with their joint appearance at Kalina airport, Turns out that is not the case

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal surprised all with a reunion at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The trio who have previously worked together in 'Hera Pheri' and 'Phir Hera Pheri' posed for the paparazzi before heading for their flight. While details of their travel was not known, it sure got fans excited who thought that the trio were headed for the shoot of the 'Hera Pheri 3'. The film was officially almost two years back. However, since then there has not been any update. While fans got excited about 'Hera Pheri 3', turns out that is not the matter.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Tuesday to clarify that he travelled to Surat for his academy's International Kudo tournament. Suniel and Paresh were invited as special guests.

Sharing a video capturing glimpses from the event promoting martial arts in the country, Akshay wrote, "At the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024, two Guinness World Records were shattered, making it a truly memorable day—no “Hera Pheri” involved! The event saw young champions giving it their all, learning valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. And all this in the presence of our very own Babu bhaiya, @SirPareshRawal and Shyam,

@SunielVShetty who made the event extremely special…thank you and thank you @MMAWITHMEHULVO1and Team Kudo India for everything. @GWR"

At the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024, two Guinness World Records were shattered, making it a truly memorable day—no “Hera Pheri” involved! The event saw young champions giving it their all, learning valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and… pic.twitter.com/Ock2ZNO1qA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2024

Suniel Shetty confirms no Hera Pheri here

Suniel Shetty also shared a video from their airport spotting and wrote, "The Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is Back!!! But no Hera Pheri this time…just all out Kudo Action! Off to the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament!"

The reference of “Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra” is from the second installment of the Hera Pheri franchise, which was released in 2006. It was for the song “Aye meri zohra jabeen” featuring the three actors along with stars Rima Sen, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

About Hera Pheri franchise

'Hera Pheri' was first released in 2000. The comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. It has Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover. The film is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film “Ramji Rao Speaking” which itself was inspired by the 1971 American TV movie “See The Man Run”. Over the years, the film was tagged as a cult movie.

The plot revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and their landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who are in desperate need of money. They chance upon a ransom call through a cross-connection and hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.

The second installment was released in 2006. It followed the events of the previous film, a twist of fate changes the lives of Raju (Kumar), Shyam (Shetty) and Babu (Rawal) when they get cheated by a fraudster, Anuradha (Basu). They must now find another way to repay the money borrowed from a dreaded gangster, Tiwari (Saxena). It is now considered a milestone in comedy films, as well as one of the best sequels ever made.