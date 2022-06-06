Breaking News
No life. No blue. No Green: Sidharth Malhotra's message on World Environment Day

Updated on: 06 June,2022 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

The Shershah actor quoted Slyvia Earle who is an American marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and author

Picture courtesy/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram account


Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday shared a message, raising awareness for the protection of the Environment, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram doing a handstand on the beach.




The Shershah actor quoted Slyvia Earle who is an American marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and author.


