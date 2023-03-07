'No rang or bhang': Hrithik Roshan gives a glimpse of his unique Holi celebration

Hrithik went for a different style of Holi celebration with his near and dear ones and gave a glimpse of the same

Hrithik Roshan

The state of Maharashtra celebrates Holi today with colours, friends, family, and a lot of food. However, actor Hrithik Roshan had a different Holi from the rest.

Hrithik Roshan opted for a fit Holi as he organised a customised workout session for his near and dear ones. The actor took to his social media handle to share a video of him and his friend and family engaging in a workout. His kids were also seen in the video. While everyone was seen lifting weights, Hrithik was seen casually playing tennis.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "No rang or bhang , just sweat n fun ! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare !Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?"

Hrithik, is clearly a fitness enthusiast. Recently, he shared a video from his workout along with a note for his trainer and said that he could not have been more satisfied, charged, and more at peace with the process than he is right now at this very moment.

The actor shared a video on Instagram, where is doing some arm exercises in the gym.

His trainer is heard saying: "You got this Hri. Come on, let's go, drive.

Hrithik wrote: "My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven, and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment."

"And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind. And for that, I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That's for sure."

"Frankly I don't know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me. Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon. @krisgethin," Hrithik added.

'Fighter' is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone amd Anil Kapoor.