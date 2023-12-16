Clash of SRK, Prabhas’s films at the box office makes divide between single screens and multiplexes evident as exhibitors struggle with screen allotment

Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article North meets South at screens across India x 00:00

Even though the release of multiple films on the same day is not an anomalous trend in the film business, it’s always a subject of discussion when the films in concern are fronted by two heavyweights.

A week away from their date with viewers, Shah Rukh Khan’s social dramedy Dunki and South star Prabhas-led actioner Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, have got trade experts speculating how the clash will affect box-office collections. Apart from analysing the advance bookings of the films that will release just one day apart, distributors continue to decipher an appropriate way to schedule shows for both films, we are told. Rajasthan-based distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal calls this clash “iconic” given that two big stars from the North and South industries are set to face off at the box-office. “Salaar is stronger in the South because of Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel, who last delivered KGF: Chapter 2. Dunki is strong across India, but has an edge in the North. I feel, Dunki will take 60 per cent [of the seats] in the North, while Salaar will take 60 per cent in the South,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is, however, quick to admit that clashes of this nature never favour either of the two films, with each facing the risk of losing 20 to 25 per cent of their business.

Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan says the loss is even bigger for exhibitors. “Producers can still earn revenues from other platforms, like streaming sites and music rights. But an exhibitor finds himself in a fix. He would have preferred to showcase such big films independently to get good business. Right now, Animal is continuing to do well. Producers should understand and respect the challenge that such a clash poses to us. There are, after all, only four to six shows in a day. With [the Hollywood film] Aquaman also set to release over the same window, we will bear losses because we will have to divide screen time among four films,” he says.

While Bansal believes that single-screen theatres will favour Salaar, Chauhan says Khan’s collaboration with Dunki director Rajkummar Hirani is also a tease for this market that may not be keen on the genre of social narratives. “I have spoken to exhibitors from small cities, and none of them are ready to [ignore] Dunki,” Chauhan says. Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Ltd, views the situation through a positive lens. He believes that the multiplex chain is equipped to allot enough shows to both the films. “Situations like these are good issues that we like to face, as they bring in huge footfall for cinemas. We are looking forward to the busy phase starting from the Christmas weekend and stretching right into the new year.” INOX has 1,709 of the 5,000 screens in India.