Nushrratt Bharuccha starts shooting for sequal of horror film 'Chhorii'

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarted the shooting of 'Chhorii 2' on Sunday. The film is a sequel to her 2021 horror movie which released during the same time of the year.

In the first part of the film, Nushrratt played the role of a pregnant woman, who is haunted by the spirit of a slain pregnant woman, whose child was brutally murdered and she herself was left to die after being charred by her in-laws.

The film not only delivered horror in generous quantity, but also threw light on the social issue for female foeticide.

On Sunday, the actress also took to the story section of her Instagram to mark the start of 'Chhorii 2' shoot as she shared the pictures from her make-up session and the set in which she can be seen in the company of her director Vishal Furia.

Talking about the commencement of 'Chhorri 2', she said, "It's really uncanny how 'Chhorii' released last year around the same date and we started the shoot of the sequel for the same today. 'Chhorii' is a film which has given me so much, I can't thank the universe enough.

"And also my power-packed team of Vishal sir, my co-stars and the crew on set who always made me push the envelope harder. In this past one year, we have received so much love for the film, which has kept us going and made us want to level up and give our 200 per cent to the sequel."

She added: "For me, 'Sakshi' (her character in the film) was an extremely challenging and tough character to crack. It was one of my toughest characters so far, as not only I was playing a pregnant woman in a world of horrors like this, but also someone who has to fight for hers and her child's survival, whilst dealing with the social practice of female foeticide on screen, which is still prevalent in some parts of our country. It was a big responsibility, and I had to give full justice to it."

The actress also added that the film taught her how to completely surrender to a character. She recalled how the team shot in sugarcane farms in remote areas around Bhopal in the chilling weather of December, and after 26 days of uninterrupted shoot, she had forgotten who Nushrratt was.

On the work front, Nushrratt has an interesting lineup of films such as 'Selfiee' in which she will be again seen alongside her 'Ram Setu' co-actor Akshay Kumar, and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

