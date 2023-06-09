Nysa Devgan's old video with Kajol goes viral, netizens say, 'searching for Orry', WATCH

While her mom, Kajol, is making headlines for taking a 'break' from social media, an old video of Nysa from her childhood is going viral across social media platforms

(Pics courtesy: Instagram)

Kajol and Nysa Devgan are one of the coolest mother-daughter duos of Bollywood. Nysa, who makes heads turn with her swoon-worthy style and killer looks, is a true-blue social media sensation whose photos and videos often go viral on the internet like wildfire.

While her mom, Kajol, is making headlines for taking a 'break' from social media, an old video of Nysa from her childhood is going viral across social media platforms. In the viral video, little Nysa can be seen attending an event with her mom.

The video which seems to be taken from a Durag Pandal, shows little Nysa dressed in a pink and white traditional outfit standing next to Kajol. Apart from little Nysa, we can also see baby Yug, Ajay and Kajol's son, who is being lovingly carried by Kajol in her arms.

In the video, Kajol can be seen wearing a light brown saree with a golden border. The video has been shared by an Instagram page called FilmyCook with the caption, "How Cute @kajol With Her Children’s. Nysa Devgn Looking So Cute."

The old video of Nysa with her mother Kajol has grabbed several eyeballs on the internet. While a section of netizens is calling Nysa cute and adorable, another set of internet users is trolling her in the name of her friend Orry Awatramani aka Orry.

In the video, Nysa is seen randomly looking here and there while her mom, who is carrying her brother Yug in her arms, is seen talking to someone at the pandal. Reacting to Nysa's childhood video, a user wrote, "Nysa searching for worry." "Nyssa be like: where is sorry", commented another one.

The trollers didn't just stop at Orry, they even trolled Nysa over her complexion. “Bade stars ke bachhe cute hi lagte hain...varna agar hamare mese koi vaha hota to koi cute nhi bolta (Children of big stars look cute... Otherwise, if there was someone among us, no one would call us cute), a user commented.

Another one said, “Star kid h to cute ho gya normal kid hota to kehte ye kallu kiska kho gya” (she was a star kid hence she became cute. If she was a normal kid she would have said whose Kallu has lost).

For the unversed, Nysa Devgan pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish high school at the United World College of South East Asia. As per reports, she is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Reportedly, unlike most of the star kids, Nysa doesn't want to be a part of the film industry and her parents, Ajay and Kajol, are quite supportive of her decision and have said that it's totally up to their daughter whatever she wants to do in her career.