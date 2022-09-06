Old-world charm for their big day

All the dope on Richa-Ali’s upcoming nuptials as couple shortlists heritage properties for week-long celebrations, set to promote local designers with their trousseau

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Originally, a 2020 summer wedding was on the cards. That was not to be due to the lockdown. Now, after two years of pandemic and three rounds of delays, it’s finally time for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot. A hush-hush shaadi isn’t their style; the couple are setting the stage for a big, fat wedding in Delhi, with the pre-wedding festivities kicking off on September 27. “Ali’s grandmother and cousins will fly in from Canada next week to join in the festivities. It will be a week-long affair, starting with mehendi, sangeet and cocktail, leading up to the wedding. The actor duo will also host a grand reception in the capital for their family and friends. They are expecting a turnout of about 200 guests,” reveals a source. Soon after, they will fly down to Mumbai for their next round of revelry with their industry friends. The source adds, “The plan was always to have two receptions. The Mumbai do will witness close to 450 guests, including their actor and filmmaker friends.”

The bride-to-be was keen that all functions, including their D-Day, have an old-world charm to them. Keeping the theme in mind, the couple have skipped five-star hotels, instead looking at beautiful heritage properties. “Ali and Richa have personally shortlisted five heritage properties in Mumbai and Delhi — one of them in south Mumbai — after extensive recces over the past two months. They will zero in on the final venues this weekend. The wedding will have a retro theme. They will also hire an external security agency to avoid instances of trespassing by the paparazzi. Guests will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance, thus ensuring everyone’s safety.” While the couple will have their final trousseau fittings this week, it is heard that they will wear outfits by local designers, particularly Lucknowi artisans, thus promoting their craft.

With Chadha shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and Fazal busy with Mirzapur 3, the duo may have to forgo their honeymoon for now. “They will only take a two-week break for the prep and the functions. After the Mumbai reception, they will take the weekend off before reporting back to work.”

