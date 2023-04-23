Inspired by true incidents, 'Bandaa' is a power-packed courtroom drama backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. Bandaa will be a direct-to-digital, ZEE5 exclusive release

Manoj Bajpayee in still from 'Bandaa'

Listen to this article On his birthday, Manoj Bajpayee announces his next direct-to-digital release, 'Bandaa' on ZEE5 x 00:00

Inspired by true incidents, 'Bandaa' is a power-packed courtroom drama backed by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. Bandaa will be a direct-to-digital, ZEE5 exclusive release.



This is Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee’s third OTT Original collaboration with ZEE5 after the success of Silence… Can You Hear It? and Dial 100. In Bandaa, he plays an eminent lawyer who single-handedly fought against all odds for the truth and justice.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “It gives me immense joy to announce my third collaboration with ZEE5 for Bandaa. After our successful partnership with Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure! I am excited to present another glimpse of Bandaa which will premiere soon on ZEE5.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We at ZEE5 are focused on building a consumer-first brand with real and relatable stories for our viewers. Our next original film, Bandaa is a power-packed courtroom drama, inspired by true and shocking events of a legal case. It is the courageous story of one man’s fight against all odds for truth and justice and it’s emotionally moving and inspiring. We look forward to its release on ZEE5 soon”.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali, Bhanushali Studios Limited said, “A gripping courtroom drama with an ace actor like Manoj Bajpayee with a subject that will shake you; that is Bandaa for you. By choosing ZEE5 as the platform to showcase Bandaa, we want to give audiences the experience of the film in the way it deserves.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, added, "'Zee Studios is committed towards building a content-driven ecosystem in the Indian entertainment industry. 'Bandaa' comes with a striking story, and we are delighted to present another meaningful, thought-provoking tale with Manoj Bajpayee."



Suparn S Varma said “Bandaa tells a story of how a common man with honesty and integrity can take on the system when he has truth on his side. It’s the story of how when the system works it works so well that justice cannot be denied, and it addresses a very important issue of faith. We are happy to have ZEE5 giving us that platform to take the film to audiences who deserve to watch a film that will move them and make them think.”

Director Apoorv Singh Karki said, “Bandaa has everything in it – a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee & a solid supporting cast. This film must reach every household, and ZEE5 is the right platform to take our vision to screens across the globe.”



A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, ‘Bandaa’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.