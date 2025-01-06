Filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh—a UK contender for the upcoming Oscars—may miss its January 10 date with the Indian audience as it awaits the CBFC’s clearance

A still from the film

Among the wide assortment of big and small-budget releases that are set to hit theatres this month is a special production by British-Indian director Sandhya Suri. What makes her film Santosh special is that the tale of a newly widowed woman who inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable is the UK contender for the upcoming Oscars. However, it appears that the film may be unable to keep its January 10 date with the audience because it has not yet received the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The delay, says a source from the board, is merely owing to the recently concluded year-end holidays. “The trailer was approved on January 1, and the main film is yet to get the nod. In all likelihood, there will be a delay in the film’s release. In the past few days, screenings have not happened on time,” said the source, adding that whether or not Suri’s film—with its socio-political undertone—strokes the board members the wrong way, is yet to be seen. “Unless the film is watched, the board cannot be certain. Sure, the film’s essence should not be compromised, but it has to [align with] local sensibilities.”

PVR Pictures, which is to release the film in India, is yet to unveil the trailer. They have also gotten rid of the release date in their social media promotional content for the film, simply stating that Santosh will release “in cinemas soon.” A marketing hand at PVR tells mid-day, “There is a big release called Game Changer out soon. For Santosh, there is a need for dedicated screens in select areas. Once the film is certified, we will schedule it. It might be pushed by a few days, but it will be released in January.” The movie features Shahana Goswami in the titular role.