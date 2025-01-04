Santosh, the official entry for Oscars from the UK is a Hindi language movie. The film starring Shahana Goswami and directed by Sandhya Suri has made it to Oscars's top 15 shortlist
Shahana Goswami in Santosh
The Academy has announced the top 15 movies selected for the voting round of the upcoming award ceremony in the International feature film category. While India's official entry 'Laapataaa Ladies' went out of the race in an earlier round, the Hindi film 'Santosh' has made its way to the top 15 shortlist. The official entry by the United Kingdom is the Hindi film starring Shahana Goswami and directed by Sandhya Suri.
Oscars 2025 top 15 films in international feature film category
The Academy on Saturday dropped the list of 15 films shortlisted for the voting round of the Oscars. Five films from the list will be nominated for the awards.
I'm Still Here from Brazil
Universal Language from Canada
Waves from Czech Republic
The Girl With The Needle from Denmark
Emilia Perez from France
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig from Germany
Touch from Iceland
Kneecap from Ireland
Vermiglio from Italy
Flow from Latvia
Armand from Norway
From Ground Zero from Palestine
Dahomey from Senegal
How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies from Thailand
Santosh from United Kingdom
The Oscars nominations will be announced on January 17. The awards ceremony will be held on March 2.
Where and when to watch Santosh in India
Following its critical acclaim, the film is set to be released in Indian theatres this month. The film will be available in theatres from January 10.
The film was sent by the United Kingdom as their official submission for the Academy Awards 2025. The movie also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, and was well-received by critics.
Directed by Sandhya Suri, the film stars Shahana Goswami as a driven young Hindu widow who inherits her husband's job as a police constable thanks to a government scheme. She finds herself caught up in institutional corruption even as she warms to working with rough-edged veteran detective Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar) on a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the lower caste Dalit community, as per The Hollywood Reporter.