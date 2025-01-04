Santosh, the official entry for Oscars from the UK is a Hindi language movie. The film starring Shahana Goswami and directed by Sandhya Suri has made it to Oscars's top 15 shortlist

Shahana Goswami in Santosh

Listen to this article Shahana Goswami's Hindi film 'Santosh' makes it to Oscars top 15 shortlist, here's where you can watch the film in India x 00:00

The Academy has announced the top 15 movies selected for the voting round of the upcoming award ceremony in the International feature film category. While India's official entry 'Laapataaa Ladies' went out of the race in an earlier round, the Hindi film 'Santosh' has made its way to the top 15 shortlist. The official entry by the United Kingdom is the Hindi film starring Shahana Goswami and directed by Sandhya Suri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2025 top 15 films in international feature film category

The Academy on Saturday dropped the list of 15 films shortlisted for the voting round of the Oscars. Five films from the list will be nominated for the awards.

I'm Still Here from Brazil

Universal Language from Canada

Waves from Czech Republic

The Girl With The Needle from Denmark

Emilia Perez from France

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig from Germany

Touch from Iceland

Kneecap from Ireland

Vermiglio from Italy

Flow from Latvia

Armand from Norway

From Ground Zero from Palestine

Dahomey from Senegal

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies from Thailand

Santosh from United Kingdom

The Oscars nominations will be announced on January 17. The awards ceremony will be held on March 2.

Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here's where they land on the map:



Brazil, I'M STILL HERE

Canada, UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE

Czech Republic, WAVES

Denmark, THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

France, EMILIA PÉREZ

Germany, THE SEED OF… pic.twitter.com/D0Q02lk61B — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 3, 2025

Where and when to watch Santosh in India

Following its critical acclaim, the film is set to be released in Indian theatres this month. The film will be available in theatres from January 10.

The film was sent by the United Kingdom as their official submission for the Academy Awards 2025. The movie also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, and was well-received by critics.

Directed by Sandhya Suri, the film stars Shahana Goswami as a driven young Hindu widow who inherits her husband's job as a police constable thanks to a government scheme. She finds herself caught up in institutional corruption even as she warms to working with rough-edged veteran detective Inspector Sharma (Sunita Rajwar) on a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the lower caste Dalit community, as per The Hollywood Reporter.