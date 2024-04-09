Pakistani actor Imran Abbas says he rejected 'Aashiqui 2', 'Guzaarish'; was offered 'Heeramandi'

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has claimed that he was offered Indian films like Aashiqui 2, PK, Guzaarish and the web series Heeramandi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Pakistani star Imran Abbas recently revealed that he said no to some prominent Indian filmmakers including Mahesh Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali The Pakistani star had made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 'Creature 3D' opposite Bipasha Basu.

In an interview with Nida Yasir on her show Shan-e-Suhoor, Abbas spoke about the Indian films that he had said no to. “Career wise main peeche mud ke dekhta hun, Aashiqui jaise film chodh di, sab kehte hai, ‘Aashiqui chodh di, itni badi film, aree Ram Leela ko tumne na keh diya ki unko.’ PK mein ho Sarfaraz wala role tha, Heeramandi jo abhi inki film aa rahi hai Sanjay Leela Bhansali ki, wo toh maine mana nahi ki thi, shelf ho gayi thi. Guzaarish ek film thi jo Aditya Roy Kapur waala role tha. (When I look back at my career, I rejected a film like Aashiqui 2. People keep telling me how could I say no to Aashiqui 2 and Ram-Leela. I was also offered Sarfaraz's character in Rajkumar Hirani's PK. Although I didn't say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, it got shelved. Aditya Roy Kapur's role in Guzzarish was first offered to me as well).”

Abbas further said that many have claimed to have received an offer for 'Aashiqui 2' but he was the first official choice for the film. "Aashiqui 2 sabse bada project tha. Ab toh har koi keh raha hota hai ki mujhe bhi Aashiqui offer huyi, aap Mahesh Bhatt se jake pooch lijiye that the only official offer made by the director Mohit Suri and the producer, wo sirf mujhe hi unhone ki thi. Lekin log mujhe ehsaas dilane ki kosish karte hai ki ye kya kar diya, wo toh itni badi film thi aur kaunsi film kar ke aa gaye, wo itni hit nahi huyi. Bhai please aap mujhe depress karne ki kosish na karein, main nahi hounga (Now everybody claims that they were offered Aashiqui 2. But you can confirm with Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri that the only official offer came to me. But people keep telling me how could OI let go these films as my other movies weren't as successful. Please don't try to discourage me because I won't be affected).