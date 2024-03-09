Mahira Khan refutes pregnancy rumors and humorously reveals what she tolerates about her husband in a recent statement

Mahira Khan

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan quashes pregnancy rumours, says she tolerates THIS about her husband

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actor, recently addressed a peculiar rumour circulating about her. She discussed various aspects of her relationship with her husband, Salim Karim, including things she loves, hates, and tolerates, in a video posted on Mashion's YouTube channel.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan dismisses pregnancy rumours

When questioned about the most unusual rumour she came across, Mahira Khan responded, "Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird it's just a rumour. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."

When inquired about her feelings toward Salim, Mahira smiled and shared, "Do I really have to answer this question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."

About Mahira Khan's wedding

Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in Pakistan over the weekend. It was a quiet wedding with family members in attendance. The Pakistani actress dated Salim for a couple of years before marrying him.

Mahira shared pictures from her wedding with Salim on Instagram. She also posted a surreal video highlighting important moments from the ceremony which included her son, Azlaan, walking her down the aisle. Later in the day, the actress shared some emotional and beautiful pictures with Azlaan.

In the wedding video, Azlaan held his mother, Mahira's hand and took her to the altar where Salim was waiting to reunite with her. The groom got emotional as he saw his bride dressed in an exquisite powder blue lehenga. Mahira and Salim hugged each other. They were teary-eyed. Azlaan couldn't hold back his tears at the wedding.

A small portion of the video was first shared by Mahira's manager Anushay Talha Khan on Sunday. In the clip, Salim was seen wiping off drops of tears on seeing Mahira. As they reunited at the altar, the groom lifted the beautiful bride's veil.