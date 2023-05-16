Palash Sen: Tried telling story the way Pradeep-da would

Euphoria frontman Palash Sen directs his upcoming single, Jaane khuda, as a tribute to friend-longtime collaborator Sarkar

Palash Sen

There was no sense of apprehension when Euphoria’s lead singer Dr Palash Sen decided to helm his latest single, Jaane khuda. The singer-songwriter was assured in the knowledge that the influence of one of the country’s finest music video directors, the late Pradeep Sarkar, had rubbed off on him. After all, through the late ’90s and the aughts, the two had come together to give us some memorable music videos — from Dhoom pichak dhoom to Kabhi aana tu meri gali and the much-loved Maeri. With Sarkar having passed away this March, Sen helmed Jaane khuda as a tribute to his long-time friend and collaborator.



Pradeep Sarkar

“Pradeep da will always be my elder brother and guru. Everything I’ve learned about filmmaking is from him. He was the master of cinematic moments. He would write instances that stayed with you. With this song, I have tried to tell an unusual story, in the way that he would,” says Sen.

The song, shot in Himachal Pradesh, narrates the story of a divorced bed-and-breakfast host, played by Sen, who forms an unlikely bond with a young tourist. The musician says that like Sarkar, he has a vision for every song right from the start. “I see the song in my mind when I compose and write. Sometimes the vision comes true, and at other times, it takes another form. But this was a tough song. There is a lot of music, as well silence. There is no drama at all. It needed the right treatment as I was handling many modern-day issues, all at once.” All his tracks have been born from personal experiences, and Jaane khuda is no exception. “This is the story of someone who held my hand in my toughest phase.”

