Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Vajpayee that resonates with him

Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Vajpayee that resonates with him

Updated on: 22 December,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film 'Main Atal Honn' releasing on 19 January 2024

Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Vajpayee that resonates with him

Pankaj Tripathi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Vajpayee that resonates with him
Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming biopic 'Main Atal Hoon', has revealed one quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him the most.


At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, the actor said, "In today's modern language it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December.


"After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."


Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration."

'Main Atal Hoon' chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film reveals Vajpayee's multifaceted persona as poet, gentleman and statesman. It is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

