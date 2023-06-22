Day after Shiddat 2 is announced, Parineeti Chopra and makers part ways on romantic drama due to date issues; Wamiqa in talks to play the leading lady

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra and 'Shiddat 2' makers part ways day after announcement? x 00:00

On Tuesday, Dinesh Vijan’s production house announced its 15-film slate that comprised sequels to Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022) and Shiddat (2021), as well as fresh projects including Murder Mubarak, Chhava, Happy Teachers’ Day and Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s yet-untitled rom-com. But it looks like within hours of announcing Shiddat 2, there is a change in its casting. We hear leading lady Parineeti Chopra is no longer a part of the romantic drama that was to see her share screen space with Sunny Kaushal.

Sources attribute the development to the classic case of date issues. An insider reveals, “Karan Sharma’s directorial venture was originally scheduled to start in August. But due to technical delays, the filming has been moved to October-November. As luck would have it, Parineeti is busy in that window. She has two yet-untitled projects.” Rumours also suggest that Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha, who got engaged in May, are likely to tie the knot in October-end, with celebrations running into November. The source adds, “The makers would have had to incur additional expenses due to the change of dates and the wedding break. So, Parineeti and Dinesh mutually decided that it was best to go ahead with another actor for this film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinesh Vijan

So, who will play Kaushal’s love interest in the upcoming offering? From what we hear, the producer has now initiated talks with Wamiqa Gabbi, who has caught filmmakers’ attention after Jubilee. The actor apparently has loved the script.

Another source tells us, “If the movie has to go on floors in October, the team is left with little time. On the cards is an elaborate Europe schedule. Plus, the styling team will need over a month to lock costumes and do fittings for the leading lady. Considering the conversation with Wamiqa only began this week, the contract is yet to be locked.”

Shiddat, helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, was an intense love story centred on a young couple, essayed by Kaushal and Radhika Madan.

mid-day reached out to Chopra’s team and producer Vijan, who didn’t respond till press time.