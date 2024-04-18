Breaking News
Parineeti Chopra says actors need to be in cliques and camps to get roles in Bollywood
Parineeti Chopra says actors need to be in 'cliques and camps' to get roles in Bollywood

Updated on: 18 April,2024 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Parineeti Chopra revealed that she lost out on several roles and opportunities as she was not present at the right place at the right time

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her recently released film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' where she essayed the role of slain singer Amarjot Kaur, wife of singer Chamkila. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about the lack of opportunities and wrong career decisions that kept her away from doing fulfilling roles. 


Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti said that she lost out on projects because of a lack of socializing. "I don’t go to dinners and lunches or attend parties where work opportunities are created in Bollywood or those roles are discussed. I want directors and producers to call me for my work because I am willing to work hard. I won a National Award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor."


Parineeti Chopra who is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra admits, "My PR game sucks". 


"Getting work in Bollywood doesn’t only depend on merit or acting, you have to be in cliques and camps to get roles. I am not present at the right place at the right time. I am not getting papped every day," she said. 

Parineeti further highlighted the system of lobbying in the film industry. “I want to be the voice for actors who aren’t parts of cliques and camps. I hope we break this system of lobbying in Bollywood because I want equal opportunities and work. I may have done the wrong films, but I am the same actor who started 10 years ago and is in search of the right platform,” she said. For the film, Parineeti had to gain 15 kilos. The actor revealed that she couldn’t take up any other project during that time and didn’t make enough public appearances or did brand shoots.

After the release of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on Netflix, Parineeti took to social media to share BTS pictures from the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
Before 'Chamkila', Parineeti Chopra was praised for her performance in the film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The latter was directed by Dibakar Banerjee while Chamkila was directed by Imtiaz Ali. “Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz sir are similar. They’re not seen everywhere, every day. They cast me for my work and saw the actor in me. Meri pichli do filmein flop thi (My last two films flopped) but they didn’t look at my market value,” said Parineeti.

