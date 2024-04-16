Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, who collaborated on 'Pathaan,' were spotted cheering for KKR at IPL 2024

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan reunion at IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand cheer for KKR, watch video

IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Kolkata's Eden Gardens supporting the Kolkata Knight Riders during an IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals. A photo circulating online shows him in the corporate box wearing a white t-shirt, black sunglasses, and a small ponytail, looking stylish as ever.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who he worked with on the film 'Pathaan' in 2023. This marked SRK's return to the silver screen after his 2018 movie 'Zero'. 'Pathaan,' also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, received widespread acclaim and crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

Pathaan reunion at IPL 2024, take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan, along with Siddharth Anand, is in the stands at Eden Gardens, showing his support for the Knights!

Today, a new video of the Bollywood star appeared on social media, showing him giving a pep talk to the KKR players, “It’s always good to see when we’re playing like a unit. and my request to everybody — senior players and the international players, you have a lot of young kids in the team, take them along. Let them know about your experience. Make sure they grow into great cricketers like what the seniors are and the international players are. All the young kids, thank you so much,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan at a previous KKR match

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering with daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam for Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Lucknow Super Giants for the Indian Premier League team (IPL) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As the match concluded and KKR registered its win against LSG, Khan was seen picking up flags dropped on the floor of the viewing stand. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media, generating reactions from netizens.

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Siddharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A report by mid-day.com stated that the sequel is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe.