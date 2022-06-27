Pavail Gulati: All your preparation goes out the window

As Dobaaraa opens London film fest, Pavail says Anurag’s spontaneity keeps actors on their toes

The Dobaaraa team at the London Indian Film Festival. Pic/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller Dobaaraa premiered at the London Indian Film Festival 2022 on June 23. For actor Pavail Gulati, the joy was two-fold — it marks his first film to be invited to a festival. That the movie reunited him with Kashyap and his Thappad (2020) co-star Taapsee Pannu was another cause for celebration. “It was the festival’s opening film. It made me ecstatic and nervous in equal parts. In the days leading up to it, I kept thinking what to wear, how to style my hair. Taapsee had to give me a lot of tips,” grins Gulati.

He admits that since their Thappad days, Pannu has been more than a co-star to him, a dear friend who is always willing to help. “We became friends on the third day of filming Thappad. The comfortable equation comes from a lot of arguments and fights. It is easy and fun working with her because I can be completely myself around her.”

Also Read: Dobaaraa, starring Tapsee Pannu to premiere at London Film Festival

With Kashyap’s movies, one can expect the unexpected. This time around, the director has explored the concept of time travel through the sci-fi thriller. Elated to reunite with the filmmaker after the television show, Yudh (2014), Gulati says, “That man is a different beast altogether. At heart, he is a child. He is the nicest man I have ever met. For me, he is a mentor who has guided me. Working with him is like a workshop. On set, he is the most chaotic man, and figures out what to do only when he reaches the set. All your preparation goes out the window. He will take a scene and make it something else altogether.”

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' gets a release date