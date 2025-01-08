Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 30 seconds of Payal Kapadias All We Imagine as Light trimmed for OTT release

30 seconds of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light trimmed for OTT release

Updated on: 08 January,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

As though CBFC’s censorship isn’t stringent enough, OTT platforms further alter acquired content before their web premiere; Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light that runs 30-seconds shorter on Disney+ Hotstar is the latest case in point

30 seconds of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light trimmed for OTT release

Kani Kusruti (L) and Divya Prabha in All We Imagine as Light

Listen to this article
30 seconds of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light trimmed for OTT release
x
00:00

The autonomy that web platforms exercise while censoring shows became evident in May 2024, when Jio Cinema dropped from its platform a 2019 episode by British comedian John Oliver that revolved around Indian elections. In the latest case of self-censorship, select scenes of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light were altered for its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, additional disclaimers relating to the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol have also been added to the OTT draft. 


A source tells mid-day, “About 30 seconds of the film has been trimmed, but none of the key scenes have been tampered with. Even a contentious scene involving frontal nudity has been left untouched. With that said, at a later point in the film, when the characters are seen drinking, a disclaimer has been added. This wasn’t in accordance with the recommendation of the CBFC but an additional [call] taken by the platform.”


While the web platform didn’t respond to our query till press time, an insider from Hotstar shared, “The norm is to upload what’s given to us. Rarely are revisions or changes made. But, when there is an S&P [standards and practices, terms networks use to self-regulate content], we abide by it. The platform is liable for what it shows, so a legal clearance is due on both original and acquired content.”


Kapadia’s film, which has gone on to earn multiple awards across festivals upon its September 21, 2024, release, and even bagged two nominations at the recently concluded Golden Globes, isn’t the only film that has been tampered with. The 2012 gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur, which is available on Jio Cinema, is presented with a version that does not include cuss words. “The death scene of a character has been censored, and anything alluding to sex has been trimmed. Since the film is open to all ages, it is protocol to make it suitable for viewers,” said a platform insider of the crime drama that includes abusive language and violence in abundance. As for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which a CBFC certificate states has a runtime of 174.24 minutes, runs two minutes shorter on Disney + Hotstar. “Some brutal scenes have been edited out,” says a source. 

Mid-day reached out to Kapadia, but she was unavailable for a comment till press time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Payal Kapadia All We Imagine As Light Disney+ Hotstar golden globe awards Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK