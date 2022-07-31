Breaking News
Pics: After Agra and Delhi, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi host grand reception in Ahmedabad

Updated on: 31 July,2022 11:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Payal Rohatgi is a resident of Ahmedabad and Sangram Singh also has a very loving relationship with this city and very soon both of them will give a reception party to their friends in Mumbai too

Sangram Singh with wife Payal Rohatgi


After getting married the traditional way at Jaypee Palace in Agra followed by a grand reception in Delhi, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi hosted another reception in Ahmedabad, Payal Rohatgi's hometown. The bigwigs of sports, political and industrial world attended the reception.

Notable among them were Hon Home, Disaster Management, Police Housing Minister & Youth Affairs and Sports Minister of Gujarat Shri Harsh Sanghavi Singer Mit Jain, Gujarati Singer Arvind Vegda, Kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhary, Sapna Vyas, Actress Monal  Gujjar, IAS officer of BSF Gujarat and many top officials blessed the couple.

 
 
 
 
 
On his wedding day with Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to do something unique

 
 
 
 
 
Let us tell you that Payal Rohatgi is a resident of Ahmedabad and Sangram Singh also has a very loving relationship with this city and very soon both of them will give a reception party to their friends in Mumbai too.

 Thank you Hon.  Home, Disaster Management, Police Housing Minister & Youth Affairs and Sports Minister of Gujarat Shri.  @iharshsanghavi ji for your graceful presence and giving good wishes to us.

