Pooja Bhatt hails Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha as the 'brightest' one of the family

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, an actor, is naturally beyond fond of her niece Raha Kapoor, who is the daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Pooja spoke highly of her young niece, saying she seems to be the most intelligent child in the Bhatt family.

In an interview with Zoom, Pooja spoke about how the Bhatt family members like to advice each other and said that soon, the youngest Bhatt will also start speaking her mind. “I can assure you,” Pooja said, “I think she seems to be the brightest of us all. So, I am waiting for the time she will actually be able to vocalise her advice.”

Pooja mentioned that Raha currently communicates her thoughts through facial expressions. “Right now, it’s through look. So, I think that you should learn from the generation after and in our family we’ve assured at least one thing… Like the Apple phone, each model gets better. So, I think we’re doing that pretty well,” said Pooja.

Pooja Bhatt in 'Big Girls Don't Cry'

Pooja Bhatt, who plays the role of the principal in the upcoming series 'Big Girls Don't Cry', shared a glimpse of the last days of the sets. The series is a coming-of-age school drama set against the backdrop of a fictionalized all-girls boarding school.

Directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani, it boasts a predominantly women-led ensemble cast that features Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.

Talking about what drew her to the story, Pooja Bhatt said, "I said yes to Big Girls Don't Cry because I was drawn to the story, the setting, and the characters in it. As a rebellious teenager who never shied away from speaking my mind and questioning authority, it was such a kick to play Anita Verma. What I loved was that within the series, the characters develop a healthy sense of self and strive to overcome gender bias and stereotypes. For me, this was key, as that ensures they become healthy role models for others out there. It is much needed in the times we live in, where focus is more on materialistic and frivolous virtues."

'Big Girls Don't Cry' will stream on an OTT platform from March 14.