Pooja Bhatt rescues kitten from streets of Mumbai, netizens say, 'Need more humans like you'

Pooja Bhatt has been in the headlines for some time now. The actress was recently seen in ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’, and before that, she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. During her time in the BB house, she has been very vocal about her opinions, always putting her points strongly. Several times she has talked about rights and wrongs. Now, Pooja Bhatt has made a post, and netizens are quite impressed by her kind gesture.

Putting out her opinion on animal welfare, Pooja Bhatt revealed that she had rescued a baby kitten from the streets of Mumbai and disclosed that a woman tried to kick the little one. Pooja, in her post, wrote, “There are certainly no ordinary cats! Found this munchkin wandering around Rebello Rd yesterday. Watched him trail a woman who tried to kick him away and then wander towards heavy traffic on the main road. So brought him home & did what I always do - call @PetaIndia. Thank you @sachinsbangera & @petaindia for responding so promptly & sending your team across to assess and then take this magical fellow in to be dewormed, vaccinated, etc., before we find him a forever home. #cats #therearenoordinarycats #petaindia #petaindiarescues”

While taking to her Instagram, Pooja also accompanied it with a series of pictures. The first two pictures have the baby kitten sitting on a comfortable mattress while the third picture has a person from PETA vaccinating the cat.

Several netizens lauded Pooja after she dropped the pictures. One user commented, “What a munchkin. Thank you for always helping animals in distress and encouraging others to do the same. Big hug”. “Allah bless you for saving the kitten. We need more humans like you,” another one wrote. A third user shared, “I had experienced the same 3 months back but ended up fostering the kitten...didn't know the option of calling @peta was available.”

On the work front, Pooja was most recently seen in ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’. The series takes audiences into the world of the prestigious Vandana Valley where a group of young girls navigate life's myriad exhilarating adventures of independence, rebellion, friendship, love, heartbreaks, and dreams as they challenge not only the norms of the school but society at large.