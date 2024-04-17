Pooja Hegde has been reportedly dating Rohan for a while now. He is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra.

Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Pooja Hegde’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra joins her family for lunch - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde was spotted with her family for lunch on Wednesday. It was her dad’s birthday, but the one to grab headlines was her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra, who joined the lot for the intimate celebration. Pooja looked chic in a pink Drew t-shirt and jeans, while Rohan kept it casual in a white t-shirt and beige trousers.

Pooja is known for her Telugu movies like 'Oka Laila Kosam', 'Saakshyam', 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh', and Hindi films like 'Housefull 4', 'Mohenjo Daro' and 'Cirkus'. She originally hails from a Tulu-speaking Bunt family from Udupi, Karnataka.

Pooja Hegde has been reportedly dating Rohan for a while now. He is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Bazaar' co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Rohan was earlier linked with Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. However, reports of the two parting ways started doing rounds in May 2019.

Last month, Pooja was one of the judges at the Miss World 2024 grand finale. While interacting with the paparazzi she said, "I feel that life has come full circle because I was a runner-up at the pageant but today I'm judging the pageant. My best wishes to the participants and whoever wins the competition but if someone doesn't win, it's not like their story is over. It's your story and you decide what happens in your story. Continue to work hard and be dedicated and set your goals and wait for it. Believe in yourself and it'll all work out. I hope my story inspires all the girls out there."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

She will next be seen in 'Deva'. The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor. It also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. 'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Besides that, Pooja also has ‘Sanki’ with Ahan Shetty.

(With inputs from Agencies)