It has been over 21 years to Ajay Devgn-starrer Gangaajal (2003) and eight to Jai Gangaajal (2016), the second instalment in Prakash Jha’s cop franchise. Now, the filmmaker believes it’s time to bring another fiery cop’s story to the big screen. Jha reveals that he has penned the third instalment of Gangaajal. “There is a script ready for Gangaajal. It’s tentatively called Dharamkshetra. It’s based on several stories about the police force, society and the dilemma they face with each other. It’s not an extension of Gangaajal.

Instead, it’s about a head constable,” starts the filmmaker. Interestingly, the cop fare is not the only franchise that has captured Jha’s attention at the moment. The director is also working towards turning his successful political drama, Raajneeti (2010), into a franchise. He believes the ensemble drama, which starred Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, has a story left untold. “The second part is intended to be an extension of the first movie. Though Samar Pratap [Kapoor’s character] has gone abroad, he is there [in this story]. The story’s structure has been worked out.”

So, will the director approach Kapoor to reprise his role in the sequel? Or Devgn for Dharamkshetra, for that matter? “I cannot say anything about repeating the cast,” Jha admits candidly. “There are few [compelling] actors, and they are managed by talent agencies. The actors cannot take the decisions themselves. A decade ago, we could just meet the actor, narrate the story, and convince them to make a decision. Today, you cannot. Actors don’t read the scripts; their assistants and managers do. You have to go through three levels of management to reach the stars.”

Is he not in touch with Devgn or Kapoor? “They are shooting for many projects. I’m not in touch with them, but if there is a project, they will be contacted,” he says.