'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor Preity Zinta shared a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough from her vacation in Peru

Pic courtesy/ Preity Zinta's Instagram account

Listen to this article Preity Zinta turns on 'tourist mode', shares pic with 'Pati Parmeshwar' x 00:00

Actor Preity Zinta has shared pictures of her vacation with husband Gene Goodenough, in Peru's Cusco. Zinta took to Instagram to share a picture and captioned it, "Tourist mode #PatiParmeshwar #pztravel #ting." She is seen in a black sweater and matching pants with colorful stripes on it while Gene wore a black sweater with grey trousers. Preity can also be seen giving a hug to her husband in the picture

Soon after the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Welcome to Peru, madam. Our country admires and respects your work, and we are very excited to have you enjoying our culture.," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Welcome to Peru; happy to have you in our country."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity and Gene got married on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US. Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since. On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy. The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to her Twitter handle to announce their parenthood.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Preity has worked in Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Heroes'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever