Priyanka Chopra's couisn Meera Chopra to be a Sabyasachi bride

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal. The couple will have a destination wedding in Jaipur on March 11 and 12

Meera Chopra

Actor Meera Chopra is all set to tie the knot on March 12 in Jaipur. The '1920 London' actress is marrying businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in an intimate ceremony. While grand preparations are underway, what will make it more special for Meera, is that she will be wearing a Sabyasachi outfit for her wedding day.

Meera, who was recently seen in Sandeep Singh's 'Safed' will make for the most beautiful Sabyasachi bride as her outfit is made keeping her personality and taste in mind.

According to the wedding invite that had gone viral, Meera and Rakshit, son of Vandana and Hari Kumar Kejriwal will be having a destination wedding in Jaipur. The festivities will take place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort.

The mehendi ceremony will take place on March 11 from 5 pm onwards at the same venue. The couple will also host a sangeet and cocktail ceremony on the same day from 7 pm onwards

The D-Day will begin with a haldi ceremony at 10 am. The couple will take the traditional saat pheras at 4.30 m on March 12. After the pheras, the couple will be hosting a reception for the guests which will start at 9 pm.

Will Priyanka or Parineeti Chopra attend the wedding?

In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, Meera spoke about her distant relationship with her cousins, Priyanka and Parineeti. She explained that while she never asked for help, they also didn't offer any assistance in the competitive industry. Meera highlighted the importance of supporting each other when entering the industry with others, but she felt her cousins didn't extend that support.

Meera also got into the family dynamics, revealing a strong relationship with Priyanka's family. She attended Priyanka's wedding but admitted having a less close bond with Parineeti due to longstanding family issues, clarifying that she didn't attend Parineeti's wedding in September 2023.

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was an intimate ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. The venue was situated in the middle of Lake Pichola and looked serene as it was adorned in shades of white for the high-profile wedding.