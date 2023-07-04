Recently, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visited Amritsar and now a video of them at the city's airport is going viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra and fiancée Raghav Chadha welcomed with bouquets at Amritsar airport; video goes viral x 00:00

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha got engaged at Kapurthala house, Chadha’s Delhi residence on May 13. Ever since, they have been spotted together in multiple places. Recently, the duo visited Amritsar and now a video of them at the city's airport is going viral.

In the video, Parineeti wore a simple beige kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat. The pair was received by party officials and police officers at the airport and graciously accepted their congratulatory bouquets. The couple visited Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti and Raghav visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on July 1st to seek blessings for their union. Sharing a picture, Pari wrote, “My visit this time was even more special with him by my side.” In a similar picture, Raghav wrote, “Amidst the sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With Parineeti by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar.” The couple also performed seva at the temple and a video of them washing utensils used for the langar service went viral on social media.

Parineeti and Raghav shared a long friendship even prior to their romantic relationship. The duo met when the actress was pursuing a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from the Manchester Business school, while Chadha was studying at the London School of Economics. However, they were tight-lipped about their relationship until they officially announced their engagement on social media.

Their engagement was a beautiful intimate ceremony, for which they adhered to Sikh customs. For the afterparty, the Kapurthala residence was tastefully decorated in ivory and green with prominent guests and celebrities like AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra in attendance.

The couple had been scouting wedding venues in Rajasthan and have reportedly locked Umaid Bhawan Palace to solemnise their October wedding.

Parineeti will star with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.