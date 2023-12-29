Meera Chopra talks about being part of 'Safed'

Helmed by Sandeep Singh, 'Safed' starring Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma in the lead roles will be released on December 29, 2023, on ZEE5

Actor Meera Chopra, who is known for working in '1920 London' got candid about being part of Sandeep Singh's directorial 'Safed', which brings out the lives of a transgender and a widow, who are isolated by society. She said that the movie deals with reality and she loves to do this kind of cinema.

She told ANI, "'Safed' is a film which perhaps no one could even imagine. It gives a very strong shock value because it is a world that no one has seen and we hardly know about it and we neglect it. It is a very beautiful love story, that has been shot with great intensity. The shooting has happened in Banaras." Talking about its release on OTT, she added, "I think this kind of movie should be released on OTT. As the OTT audience is intelligent enough to understand and grab meaningful cinema. I just love to be part of such cinema."

'Safed', starring Abhay Verma (as Chaandi) and Meera Chopra (as Kaali), is a love story between a transgender and a widow. Victims of social oppression, the duo find solace and redemption in each other, melting away their lonely existence. Abhay Verma shared that he has a great experience working in it. "It was an eye-opening experience. This is not a different but a realistic film."

Director Sandeep Singh, who is making his directorial debut with the film has a lot of expectations and he said that the story of the movie will make the audience think about it. "The movie will make the audience think that they think in the right way for the widows and transgender in the society. It is not an easy film to make as today the audience is more keen to watch commercial cinema which has action, dance and love scenes. And we don't have that to show it in our film. We have to show the truth."

The film marks the debut of Sandeep Singh as a director, who is known for producing movies like 'Mary Kom', 'Aligarh', 'Sarabjit, Bhoomi', 'PM Narendra Modi', and 'Jhund'. Exploring unconventional genres and choosing to make films on out-of-the-box themes has been his forte. The First look of the film was unveiled by music maestro AR Rahman in Cannes 2022.

Director Sandeep Singh said in a statement, "My aim, through this film, is to give voice to the people who come from diverse backgrounds of society, struggling for space amongst the conformist audience. The society has always looked down upon them. But at the end of the day aren't we all humans? I hope to make a significant impact on their rights to live a life just like you and me and also support their right to love. Love is the only universal emotion that makes you feel whole and not different and inadequate. Love overlooks all shortcomings making you feel complete. There's nothing shameful as it makes us accept ourselves and our world."

'Safed' also has Barkha Bisht, Jameel Khan and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. 'Safed', a 70 minutes film, also has an album of seven romantic and heart-touching tracks, rendered by some of renowned names like Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shilpa Rao, Shail Hada, Shashi Suman, Jazim Sharma and Suvarna Tiwari.

Presented by Anand Pandit and Legend Studios, Safed's Direction, Story, and screenplay is by Sandeep Singh. Produced by Sandeep Singh and Co-Produced by Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Zafar Mehdi, Associate Producer Ishaan Dutta, Dialogue Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh, 'Safed' will be streamed on December 29, 2023 on Zee5.

