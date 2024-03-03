Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra says the actress with 'make up' for not being present at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

Priyanka Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra, assures that the actress will make up for her absence at the Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

Priyanka and Madhu Chopra

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are having their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The guest list included many Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

However, fans were curious about why Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were not present. When asked about this, Priyanka Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra, responded to Instant Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra on actress missing Ambani's Jamnagar bash

Madhu was seen by the media in Jamnagar, and Instant Bollywood had a chat with her. During the conversation, she shared that she had desired to visit Jamnagar for many years, and finally, her wish has come true, thanks to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration. Madhu expressed her excitement, saying, "I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar; in fact, I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It’s become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash)." When the reporter inquired about Priyanka's absence, Madhu confirmed that Priyanka was indeed missing the event but didn't disclose the reason. Instead, she assured, "She will make up for it, don’t worry."

Priyanka Chopra at NMACC

Although Priyanka couldn't make it to the pre-wedding celebrations, she has been actively participating in other significant events hosted by the Ambani family. In March 2023, both Priyanka and Nick were present at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, where they joined Hollywood celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid.

Priyanka Chopra recently

Currently, Priyanka is enjoying quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie, and the rest of her family in the United States, as evident from the pictures she shares on her Instagram. Additionally, she excitedly announced her upcoming role as a pirate in the new film "The Bluff," alongside Karl Urban. Set in the 19th century Caribbean, ‘The Bluff’, which is an AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios movie, follows a former female pirate (played by Priyanka), who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. As per Deadline, the film, which is targeting a spring production start in Australia and will be available to stream on Prime Video. Flowers co-wrote the screenplay for ‘The Bluff’ with Joe Ballarini.