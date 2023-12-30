Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is all praise for 'jamai' Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra says 'jamai' Nick Jonas steps up and takes care of Malti Marie when the former is away for work

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas live in Los Angeles along with their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka and Nick have a hectic professional life that often takes them to different parts of the world. Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra heaped praises on Nick Jonas and her daughter for the way they have been managing their personal and professional life. Madhu also said Priyanka is handling motherhood way better than her.

"I really love and respect him (Nick Jonas). He is a loving and respectful jamaai (son-in-law). We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other’s company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, family is the key for progressing in life," Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra told Free Press Journal in an interview.

"I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me,” she added.

Talking about her 'darling' one-year-old granddaughter Malti Marie, Madhu said, "It was a dream for me to become a grandmother. I am so happy that they have fulfilled my wish. Malti is a darling. My life now revolves in and around her.”

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka completed five years of marriage earlier this year. They had tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. They had their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy and announced the news in a joint statement, shared on social media in January 2022.

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.