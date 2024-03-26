Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi in India on Monday along with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and cousin Mannara Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures and videos from Holi party in Noida with Nick Jonas, Mannara Chopra and others x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, celebrated her Holi with family and friends.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her social media handle to share some pictures and videos featuring her and her family. The first picture saw her posing with Nick and daughter Malti, all ready in white to play Holi. One of the videos saw Mannara Chopra dance to the beats of dhol. In another video, Priyanka and Nick can be seen enjoying the beats of dhol by the pool side. Priyanka and Nick also posed with their family members including Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and extended Chopra family.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

A few days ago, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter Malti for some work-related commitments. She launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.

For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick also reached Mumbai on Monday (March 18). He made a stylish entry in an all-white look at the airport, sporting a white shirt that he paired with matching pants and sneakers. This is Nick's second visit to India this year.

He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.