Priyanka Chopra shares picture with daughter Malti Marie as they jet off for holiday season

Priyanka with her daughter. Pic- Priyanka's Instagram stories

Priyanka Chopra has shared yet another cute picture with her daughter Malti Marie as they jet off to an undisclosed location for the holiday season.Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share the adorable photo and wrote, "Off we go..."

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo could be seen looking outside the aeroplane window. Priyanka could be seen in a warm, all-black ensemble while her little one wore an all-white outfit.

Priyanka also shared a picture on her Instagram stories of her last workout of the year. In the picture, dressed in a grey gym outfit, Priyanka can be seen posing with her workout buddies for a mirror selfie.

Priyanka often gives her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie. On Friday, shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles. Priyanka treated fans with a family picture on Instagram along with a caption, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

