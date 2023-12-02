Priyanka Chopra sizzles in red dress as she steps out with hubby Nick Jonas for anniversary dinner, see pic!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their wedding anniversary in style with some much-deserved quality time together. The lovebirds are presently in New York City; they were snapped while out and about for their dinner date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

If you're a fan of the Jonas Brothers, you know Nick Jonas is a fan of red dresses. So it's no surprise that Priyanka Chopra donned a red bodycon dress, which she paired with a black long coat for the occasion. She finished her look with black stilettos and a red handbag to go with the dress. Nick Jonas was wearing blue pants, a white shirt, a beige sweater, and a blue blazer.

Nick and Priyanka were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left the restaurant together. In the pictures, Nick Jonas was seen assisting Priyanka into their vehicle. He became protective of his wife as the paps surrounded them.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, everyone's favourite couple, set hearts racing once more on the occasion of Diwali 2023. The couple attended a Diwali party with their close friends and family in Los Angeles. As soon as the pictures surfaced, netizens couldn't help but go gaga over the Desi avatar that the duo had taken on.

Miss Desi Girl, aka Priyanka Chopra, redefined traditional with a contemporary element to her ensemble. She opted for a red velvet blouse and dupatta, all of it paired with a golden lehenga. Her hair was tied back in a bun with red roses attached to it. Meanwhile, 'National Jiju', aka Nick Jonas, chose a white kurta, white pajama, and pink brocade jacket to tie the whole look together. Joe Jonas was spotted alongside them in a blue kurta.

For Diwali 2023, Priyanka Chopra did not post any celebratory pictures; instead, she posted a picture of a half-made rangoli by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.