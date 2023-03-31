Proud dad Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note for daughter Myra as she walks her first runway at Dior's Mumbai show

Kicking off her modelling career on a high note, Arjun Rampal's daughter, Myra walked the ramp for the prestigious Christian Dior's pre-fall show 2023 last night in Mumbai

It was indeed a proud moment for Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal when his teen daughter, Myra Rampal, walked the runway for the first time.

On Thursday, European luxury brand, Dior hosted its pre-fall 2023 show at Mumbai's most majestic location, the Gate Way of India.

Right from Sonam Kapoor to Rekha and from Cara Delevigne to Massie Williams, the India-inspired Dior fashion show saw the who's who of both the worlds, Bollywood and Hollywood putting their best fashion foot forward.

As Myra walked the ramp for the first time, that too for a luxurious brand like Christian Dior, an elated Arjun Rampal, took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers.

Sharing a picture of his daughter from the stage, Myra's proud daddy, Arjun wrote, "Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star#christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Arjun's heartfelt Instagram post for his daughter has gone viral across social media for all the right reasons. Rampal's friends from the industry also congratulated him on this super-success of his daughter.

Reacting to Arjun's post, Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow! Congrats @myra_rampal you have grown up so fast & so beautiful. God bless..."

Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Fantastic.. well done @myra_rampal .. onwards and upwards babygirl."

Suniel Shetty who is currently seen in 'Hunter' also sent his love for Rampal's daughter.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrated the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marked the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

For the unversed, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to showcase the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection.