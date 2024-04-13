Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna opens up about not taking success lightly: ‘I know there are girls…’

In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on why she doesn’t take that success for granted

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the time of her life. After receiving massive success for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal,' she is now gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2' alongside Allu Arjun. Looking at her career graph, Rashmika is currently experiencing success in both Bollywood and the South. With this much love coming her way, the actress has opened up about not taking it lightly.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, the actor opened up on why she doesn’t take that success for granted and said that she is aware of the fact that there are people who are much more talented and beautiful than she is. Hence, she wants to make the most of what she has.

She said, “I know that there are a lot of girls out there who are prettier and way more skilled and talented than I am, but I have been given this opportunity to be at the place that I am in today and I’m truly grateful. No joy in life or the success you achieve in your career should be taken lightly - I have learned this over the last few years.”

Although Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ gave Rashmika Mandanna immense success, it came with the cost of being judged. Rashmika’s character in the film raised many questions and the actress was subjected to much judgment. Opening up about the criticism, the 'Animal' star said, “If you speak, the world listens and passes judgments and criticisms and has many opinions - which is perfectly normal - but if you’re not thick-skinned, it can affect you mentally and emotionally, in ways that people are not very aware of.”

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in Rahul Ravindran’s film ‘The Girlfriend’. The teaser will be dropped today, on her birthday. The actress then has the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil. She will also be seen in ‘Rainbow’ and ‘Chhaava’ in the pipeline. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.