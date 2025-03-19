Taking to Instagram, R Madhavan shared a video of the NASA astronaut and wrote, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered"

Sunita Williams, R Madhavan Pic/AFP

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned to Earth on Tuesday evening after 9 months, ending an unplanned protracted stay on the International Space Station. After the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule, she disembarked on stretchers. Sharing the video of her return, actor R Madhavan, who directed and acted in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, took to Instagram and hailed Sunita’s triumph.

R Madhavan on Sunita Williams’ return to Earth

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared a video of Sunita and wrote, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered… so wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God's grace and millions of praying souls prayers being answered.. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #NASA and the entire crew. God bless you.”

People in Jhulasan, the native village of Sunita celebrated her safe return to Earth by performing aarti and offering prayers. Born in Ohio to parents from India and Slovenia, William, who will turn 60 later this year, has a bachelor’s in physical science from the US Naval Academy and a Master of Science in engineering management from the Florida Institute of Technology, according to the NASA website.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of an aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan and his struggles and achievements. The film was released in July 2022. R Madhavan not only plays the lead role but also serves as the director and co-writer of the film. The movie was a passion project for Madhavan, who has dedicated significant time and effort to bring the story of Nambi Narayanan to the screen.

R Madhavan’s work front

R Madhavan is reuniting with his Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut for an upcoming movie. The currently untitled film will be directed by Vijay, known for his work on the biographical film Thalaivii, which starred Kangana in the lead role.

Besides that, he will join Ranveer Singh and others in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. He will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2, which is based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair. It will be released on April 18. The actor also has Test with Nayanthara and Siddharth.