Rabindranath Tagore’s verses revisited in Milind Soman’s film

Updated on: 30 July,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Victor Mukherjee’s directorial venture also stars Ridhi Dogra, along with Soman. Jha plays the protagonist

Milind Soman


Having been exposed to classical literature and folk music during his time spent in theatre, Anshuman Jha decided to feature the verses of Rabindranath Tagore’s classic, Purano sei diner kotha in his upcoming film, starring Milind Soman

Tagore; (right) Anshuman Jha
Jha, who has previously featured the works of Bulleh Shah in his LGBTQiA+ film, Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, says of the upcoming action thriller, Lakadbaggha, “It was a conscious effort to include the works of these masters into the stories we weave. It is our responsibility as artistes to do so. Tagore is a hero for me, and Purano is my favourite [verse]. We got Shruti Pathak to sing it. It is her first Bengali song.”


Victor Mukherjee’s directorial venture also stars Ridhi Dogra, along with Soman. Jha plays the protagonist.

