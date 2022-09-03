Breaking News
Radhika Madan's 'Kacchey Limbu' to premiere at 47th Toronto Film Festival, teaser out now

Updated on: 03 September,2022 01:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI | Compiled by: mid-day online correspondent |

Leading the story with an overwhelming mix of emotions, Radhika also puts forth her cricket skills in the upcoming sports-based emotional drama

Still from Kacchey Limbu


Bollywood actor Radhika Madan, on Friday, unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film 'Kacchey Limbu' which will be soon premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.


Taking to Instagram, the 'Shiddat' actor dropped the teaser of the film which she captioned, "Jo kabhi ni kiya..use karne ke liye theek wahi karna padta hai...jo kabhi ni kiya.#KaccheyLimbu gears for its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival Gala presentation @tiff_net on 11th September 2022."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)


Leading the story with an overwhelming mix of emotions, Radhika also puts forth her cricket skills in the upcoming sports-based emotional drama.

The makers released the short teaser depicting the emotional haul of a girl caught in between expectations of her family and ambitions of her own. 'Kacchey Limbu' will be premiered at the TIFF on September 11, 2022.

Produced by Jio Studios, the film also stars Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in Dinesh Vijan's romantic drama film 'Shiddat' alongside Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film was premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will be next seen in director Homi Adajania's upcoming film and in national award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa', with actor Arjun Kapoor in a dark comedy film 'Kuttey', and in the official Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' alongside Akshay Kumar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

